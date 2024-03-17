Loan Fraud: Two Engineers Held For Duping Pharma Co Owner Of Rs 1.5 Cr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayodhya Nagar police on Sunday arrested two members of an inter-state loan fraud gang, who had duped a pharmaceutical company owner of Rs 1.5 crore in 2021. Police said the two accused, both engineers by profession, were making a bid to flee overseas, however, they were nabbed in the nick of time.

Ayodhya Nagar police station TI Mahesh Lillare told Free Press that complainant, Salil Shrivastava, a resident of Arera colony in Bhopal had approached the police on March 16. He told the cops he had been seeking a loan to set his cash-strapped business in motion again, after the cessation of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. He was in dire need of Rs 30 crore to begin his business again. He met two men, Alok Kumar Khatare and Gaurav Dhakad, who promised him to provide a loan at a very low interest rate from a company based overseas.

The duo obtained Rs 1.5 crore from him in the name of processing fee and other charges, and later fled after breaking all contacts with him. The police followed all the technical evidence and managed to swoop down on the accused duo from Indore. They were in a bid to flee to a foreign country, but were taken into custody by the police. The police revealed that the accused duo is a part of an inter-state loan fraud gang, which offers loans to people and ends up swindling money from them.