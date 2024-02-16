Liquor Shops Only 1.5 Km Away From Municipality: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said liquor shops will be set up one and a half km away from the Nagar Palika limits in Narmadapuram. Yadav who took part in the annual Narmada Jayanti Mahotsav on Friday said that a sum of Rs 15 crore would be sanctioned to the Nagar Palika to stop flowing of sewage into the Narmada. He also said that a separate market should be set up for sale of fish and meat, for which funds would be sanctioned.

The Nagar Palika demanded Rs 15 crore for setting up such a market and Yadav agreed to sanction the amount. Before taking part in Narmada Jayanti Festival, Yadav said that a help desk would be set up at Itarsi and Narmadapuram railway stations to help the ailing passengers. He made the statement at a meeting with the officials of Narmadapuram division. Yadav directed the GRP and MP Police to work together to stop incidents of crime at the railway stations. He also asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena to start the process for promotion in police, home guard and jail departments.

The Chief Minister reviewed the delimitation of police stations. Inspector general of police Irshad Wali said that the process for delimitation had been started and gazette notification done.

Yadav said that using loudspeakers at religious places may be temporarily allowed. The Chief Minister also took feedback on the progress of the cleanliness drive in Narmadapuram.