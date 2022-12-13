Light rain recorded in many parts of Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light rain was recorded in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Sagar recorded 15.6mm rainfall while Betul recorded 13.8mm rainfall and Bhopal recorded 8.4mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to meteorological department officials.

Similarly, Umaria recorded 4.9mm of rainfall and Raisen recorded 2.4mm of rainfall. Jabalpur and Mandla had traces.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) state president Kamal Singh Anjana said that such rain at this stage of Rabi crops is good as far as yield and quality of crops are concerned.

However, just because of cloudy weather, the temperature has not been reduced in Madhya Pradesh. Meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said that with the disappearance of clouds, the temperature will reduce drastically in the state.