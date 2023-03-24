Leena Sharma murder case: Maternal uncle, two others get double life imprisonment in Bhopal

Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The court of ADJ at Sohagpur in Narmadapuram district awarded double life imprisonment to three persons in connection with murder of Leena Sharma, an assistant manager at the US Embassy, New Delhi. Leena Sharma was killed in 2016 over a land dispute in Dudadeh village under Sohagpur police station in Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram) district.

Second Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Saini convicted Sharma’s maternal uncle Pradeep Sharma and his two staffers Rajendra and Gorelal for her murder under 302/34 of IPC and Section 120 of IPC, informed District public prosecution DPO Raj Kumar Nema .

Leena, who was working with the US Embassy, had come to Hoshangabad in 2016 to get her mother's ancestral land fenced. However, the women went missing. Her body was recovered two weeks after she went missing. Police had arrested Sharma’s maternal uncle Pradeep Sharma and his two staffers. Pradeep Sharma and his two staffers after killing the woman had buried her body and put urea and salt so make it decompose quickly. To establish the her identity, police had taken a blood sample of Leena’s sister for DNA test.