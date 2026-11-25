Learner Driver Loses Control Of SUV, Hits Six Members Of Same Family In MP’s Singrauli; Two Critically Injured | Representational Image

BHOPAL/SINGRAULI (Madhya Pradesh): Six pedestrians, all belonging to the same family, were injured, two of them critically, after a learner driver, reportedly a minor, lost control of an SUV in Khatkhari village of Singrauli district on Tuesday morning.

The pedestrians were walking along a narrow road when the SUV struck them.

A villager, Ramjanm Shah, was teaching his son to drive the SUV when the boy lost control of the vehicle.

Following the incident, enraged villagers overturned the SUV, while the learner driver and his passenger fled the scene.

The injured have been identified as Anil Shah, Parmanand Shah, Sunit Shah, Anjali Shah, Krishna Shah and Samaylal Shah. Local residents transported them to a private hospital in Baidhan.

Khatkhari village falls under the jurisdiction of the Khutar police outpost within the Baidhan police station area of Singrauli districtPolice have launched an investigation into the incident.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!