 Leaders Who Lost Booths To Be Out Of Congress: Jitendra Singh
LS polls candidates may be declared in Feb 1st week.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Leaders Who Lost Booths To Be Out Of Congress: Jitendra Singh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The AICC general secretary and state incharge Jitendra Singh said Congress leaders who could not even win booths and claimed to be national-level leaders would be shown the door. He said party would form a strategy against such leaders. He added that leaders who caused loss to party when they did not get ticket would also be expelled from the party.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said names of candidates for Lok Sabha elections might be announced in February first week. Responding to a query, Singh said former chief minister Kamal Nath resigned from the post a day after results were declared. “Nath is a veteran leader of party and we all respect him,” he added.

The Congress leaders including Singh took meeting with incharge of Lok Sabha seats and District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents at party office here on Monday. At the meeting, Singh asked DCC presidents and incharge of LS seats to submit panel of names till January 30.

Shortly, the committee will be formed to select candidates for elections. Besides, a coordination committee for general election will be formed shortly. //Ram temple Congress party will highlight its contribution in construction of Ram Temple. Singh asked to highlight contribution of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, PV Narasimha Rao and Rajiv Gandhi in this connection.

MP: Manawar CMO Suspended Over 'Negligence' In Arrangements At Night Shelters Amid Rising Cold
article-image
