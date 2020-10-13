Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 14

There was a drastic fall in number if single day coronavirus cases in Sehore on Tuesday. A day after witnessing 106 cases, the neighbouring Sehore heaved a sigh of relief as it reported 39 positives on Tuesday. The Covid-19 cases are up in Harda which reported 45 positives on the day, similarly 42 new patients were detected in Balaghat.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,463 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,49,761 on Tuesday, while 26 more deaths took the toll to 2,671, a health official said. A total of 1,708 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,32,429.

Among the fresh fatalities, five took place in Indore, three in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Vidisha and Mandla and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Dhar, Ratlam, Hoshangabad, Damoh, Satna, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Raisen, Chattarpur and Shajapur. The corona positive rate dropped slightly to 5.8 % on Tuesday from 6 per cent recorded on the previous day. The MP has 1, 49,761 active cases and during the day 25002 samples were tested across the state.

Indore accounts for 29938 positive cases and 643 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 20244 cases and toll to 430 deaths. Ujjain reports 3190 positive cases with 97 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 762 while Neemuch has 2143 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1664 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3620. Jabalpur recorded 11490 cases.

Morena recorded 2606 cases while Mandsaur has 1663 cases and Dhar has recorded 2506 cases. Dewas has reported 1728 Cases. Sagar recorded 2894 cases. Tikamgarh has 889 cases and Raisen has recorded 1566 cases while Bhind has till date account for 1029cases. Sheopur has 947 cases and Rewa has 2045 cases while Rajgarh has 1492 and Barwani recorded 1984 cases. Chhindwara has 1728 and Vidisha has 1869 cases. Shajapur has 1048 cases while Damoh has 1919 cases.

Datia has 1309 cases while Satna has 1790 cases and Jhabua has 1597 cases. Panna has 755 cases and Balaghat has 1569 cases while Sehore has 1952cases.

Hoshangabad has 2184 cases and Narsingpur has 2850 cases while Betul has 2167 cases and Shivpuri has 2529 cases. Ratlam recorded 2226 cases. Chhattarpur has 1372 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 539 and Agar-Malwa has reported 429 cases. Sidhi has reported 1094 cases and Singrauli has 1117 cases while Shahdol has 2205 cases. Guna has 42 cases while Anuppur has 1360 cases and Alirajpur has 1026 cases.