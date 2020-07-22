Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 23

Corona cases in state crossed 25,000-mark on Wednesday with tally now standing at 25,054 positive cases and toll 770, including 14 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

As per health department, 959 positive cases were reported in the state on Wednesday. During the day 13,936 samples were tested.

Indore accounts for 6,339 positive cases and 300 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 4,870 cases and 144 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 1,024 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 451, Neemuch 558, Khandwa 542, Khargone 571, Jabalpur 864, Morena 1,401, Mandsaur 324, Dhar 325, Dewas 396, Sagar 571, Tikamgarh 269, Raisen 242, Bhind 422, Sheopur 168, Rajgarh 186, Barwani 289, Chhindwara 98, Rewa 159, Vidisha 209, Shajapur, 239, Damoh 94, Ashok Nagar 78, Datia 163, cases Satna 83 and Jhabua has 93 cases.

Panna has 79 cases, Balaghat 74, Sehore 120, Hoshangabad 112, Betul 171, Shivpuri 247, Ratlam 329, Chhattarpur 148, Agar-Malwa 64, Katni 58, Sidhi 57, Singrauli 69, Narsingpur 109, Dindori 32 and Umaria 35 cases.

Alirajpur has 90 cases, Guna 59, Shahdol 54, Anuppur 52, Niwari 28, Seoni 25 and Mandla 19 cases.