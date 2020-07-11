Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 12

Rate of Covid positive cases in state rose to 4.02% on Saturday from Friday’s 2.81%. State’s corona tally stood at 17,287 positive cases and 644 deaths.

As per health department, 13,520 samples were tested on Saturday and 630 of them returned positive.

Indore accounts for 5,176 positive cases and 261 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3,489 cases and 116 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 880 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 421 while Neemuch has 487 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 393 positive cases, Khargone 356, Jabalpur 518, Dhar 193, Gwalior 888, Morena 945, Mandsaur 176, Dewas 257, Sagar 441, Raisen 114, Bhind 338, Sheopur 101, Rajgarh 114, Barwani 167, Chhindwara 72, Rewa 71, Vidisha 76, Shajapur 102, Damoh 55 and Datia 63 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 60, Panna 58, Hoshangabad 50, Betul 100, Shivpuri 146, Ratlam 215 and Chhattarpur 66 cases. Satna and Balaghat have 48 cases each while Tikamgarh has 107 cases. Sehore has 40 cases and Narsingpur has 36 cases. Anuppur and Dindori have 31 cases each. Jhabua has 42 cases. Guna and Singrauli have 29 cases each and Katni has 30 cases. Agarmalwa has 25 cases.

Shahdol and Sidhi have 28 cases each while Balaghat has 46 cases. Umaria has 25, Alirajpur 13, Niwari 12, Seoni 20 and Mandla seven cases.