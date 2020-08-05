Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 6

Another politician has tested corona positive. Junnardeo MLA Sunil Uikey tested positive on Wednesday.

As per health department, 704 positive cases were reported in state on Wednesday. During the day, 12,318 samples were tested across the state.

Gwalior reported 69 positive cases. Jabalpur reported 58 positive cases. Jhabua reported 19 positive cases.

The state's corona tally on Wednesday evening stood at 35,835 positive cases and 929 deaths. Eighteen deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 7,857 positive cases and 322 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 7,516 cases and 198 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 74 deaths and 1,238 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 488 while Neemuch registered 792 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 680 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 828. Jabalpur recorded 1,564 cases.