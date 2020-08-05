Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 6

Another politician has tested corona positive. Junnardeo MLA Sunil Uikey tested positive on Wednesday.
As per health department, 704 positive cases were reported in state on Wednesday. During the day, 12,318 samples were tested across the state.
Gwalior reported 69 positive cases. Jabalpur reported 58 positive cases. Jhabua reported 19 positive cases.
The state's corona tally on Wednesday evening stood at 35,835 positive cases and 929 deaths. Eighteen deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 7,857 positive cases and 322 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 7,516 cases and 198 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 74 deaths and 1,238 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 488 while Neemuch registered 792 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 680 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 828. Jabalpur recorded 1,564 cases.
Morena recorded 1690 cases while Mandsaur has 460 cases and Dhar has recorded 455 cases. Dewas reported 451 cases. Sagar recorded 727 cases. Tikamgarh has 319 cases and Raisen has recorded 378 while Bhind till date accounts for 479 cases. Sheopur has 251 cases, Rewa has 388 cases while Rajgarh has 389 and Barwani has 802 cases. Chhindwara has 202 and Vidisha has 358 cases. Shajapur has 301 cases while Damoh has 252 cases.
Datia has 233 cases while Satna has 204 cases and Jhabua has 165 cases. Panna has 106 cases and Balaghat has 149 cases while Sehore has 315 cases.
Hoshangabad has 268 cases and Narsinghpur has 207 cases while Betul has 274 cases and Shivpuri has 342 cases. Ratlam recorded 489 cases. Chhatarpur has 369 cases. Ashok Nagar has 99 cases and Sidhi has reported 108 cases each. Agar-Malwa has 96 cases. Singrauli has 114 cases while Shahdol has 87 cases and Guna has 89 cases. Anuppur has 75 cases and Jhabua has 165 cases. Alirajpur has 181 and Katni has 174 cases. Umaria has 46 cases and Seoni has reported 52 cases.
Dindori and Niwari have 53 cases each while Mandla has reported 43 cases
