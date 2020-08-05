Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi's willpower, resolve makes him the tallest leader of India in last 500 years, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the "willpower and resolve" shown by him has today made him the "tallest leader of India in the last 500 years".

The Chief Minister also said that the 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today.

"The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today. The willpower and resolve shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years," Chouhan told media after being discharged from the hospital.