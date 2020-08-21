Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 22

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava has been tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. He is the sixth ministers of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet to have contracted the infection. Chouhan himself had recently recovered from the deadly infection. Similarly, other ministers like Arvind Bhadauria, Tulsi Silawat, Ramkhilawan Patel, Om Prakash Saklecha and Vishwas Sarang too were diagnosed with the virus. Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh went up to 50,789 on Friday with new 1296 patients being reported. The death toll due to the pandemic stood at 1185 on the day. During the day 22678 samples were tested across the state. While 10928 are active cases, 38527 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Indore accounts for 10786 positive cases and 353 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 9493 cases and 255 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 76 deaths and 1534 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 530 while Neemuch has 997 positives. Khandwa accounts for 808 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1226. Jabalpur recorded 2867 cases.

Morena recorded 1936 cases while Mandsaur has 645 cases and Dhar 656 cases. Dewas has reported 580 cases, Sagar 939 cases. Tikamgarh has 366 cases and Raisen has recorded 558 cases while Bhind has till date accounts for 542 cases. Sheopur has 393 cases, Rewa 586, Rajgarh 646 and Barwani recorded 1014 cases. Chhindwara has 339 and Vidisha has 646 cases. Shajapur has 389 cases while Damoh has 498 cases. Datia has 457 cases while Satna has 371 cases and Jhabua has 383 cases. Panna has 208 cases, Balaghat 233 and Sehore has 538 cases.