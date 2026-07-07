Labourer Dies, Another Injured As School Building Roof Collapses During Demolition In Jabalpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer died and another was injured after the roof of a dilapidated school building collapsed during demolition work in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Kantoura village under the Patan police station area on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place while workers were demolishing the old building of Kantoura Government Middle School.

A video showing the deceased trapped in the debris has surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Labourer Dies, Another Injured As School Building Roof Collapses During Demolition In Jabalpur#MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/dzwPplOlKs — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 7, 2026

The roof suddenly collapsed, trapping two labourers under the debris. Manoj Prajapati, a resident of Nunser, died after being buried under the rubble, while another worker, Pawan, sustained injuries.

Following the incident, panic spread at the spot. The Dial 112 team reached the location and immediately rushed the injured labourer to a hospital for treatment.

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Police reached the spot, registered a case of accidental death (marg) and sent Prajapati’s body for post-mortem examination.

The school building had been declared unsafe two years ago, following which classes were shifted to another building. The accident occurred during the demolition of the old structure.

Further details are awaited.