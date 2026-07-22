 Labour Reforms: Assembly Passes MP Code On Empowering Work Spaces Bill
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Labour Reforms: Assembly Passes MP Code On Empowering Work Spaces Bill

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has passed the Labour Power Code Bill, 2026, granting landmark protections to employees. The law bans retaining original worker documents, mandates consent for transfers, and introduces a "right to disconnect." It also brings gig workers under legal protection and ensures safe night-shift transport for women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
Labour Reforms: Assembly Passes MP Code On Empowering Work Spaces Bill
Labour Reforms: Assembly Passes MP Code On Empowering Work Spaces Bill | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed the Madhya Pradesh Code on Empowering Work Spaces (Labour Power Code) Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening workers' rights and workplace welfare.

It prohibits forced labour and exploitative practices. Employers will no longer be allowed to retain employees' original educational certificates, identity cards or passports.

They will also not be permitted to transfer employees without their consent.

The Bill introduces a "right to disconnect" to promote mental health and work-life balance. Under this provision, workers cannot be compelled to work during non-working hours.

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On-call duty will be treated as overtime. The maximum working hours have been fixed at 12 hours a day. Employees working night shifts or in hazardous conditions will be entitled to additional benefits through weighted hours.

Women will be permitted to work night shifts only after giving written consent and if employers provide free, secure transportation and ensure their safety. For the first time, gig and platform workers, including delivery personnel and cab drivers, have been brought under the ambit of the law.

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