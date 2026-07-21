Madhya Pradesh July 21, 2026, Weather Update: Rains Continue In Bhopal For Over 10 Hours; Dewas, Indore Record Surplus, But Maximum Region Of MP Under Rain Deficit

Madhya Pradesh July 21, 2026, Weather Update: Uneven Monsoon Leaves Nine MP Districts Rain-Deficient Despite Surplus Rainfall in Indore, Dewas | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to witness an uneven monsoon, with only 14 of its 55 districts recording surplus rainfall, while the state as a whole remains 17% below normal.

Capital Bhopal, however, received overnight rainfall, with showers continuing throughout the morning on Tuesday. The city experienced rain after almost 10 days.

Dewas records highest rainfall

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dewas has recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 460 mm against the normal 296.5 mm, or 55% above average. Indore ranks second with 356.6 mm against the normal 280.7 mm, a surplus of 27%.

Other districts with above-normal rainfall include Burhanpur (+24%), Agar-Malwa (+11%), Harda (+10%), Neemuch (+9%), Sehore (+5%), Khandwa (+3%), Khargone (+3%), Ujjain (+3%), Mandsaur (+1%) and Rajgarh (+1%). Bhopal has recorded near-normal rainfall.

Among other districts with surplus rainfall are Burhanpur (+24%), Agar-Malwa (+11%), Harda (+10%), Neemuch (+9%), Sehore (+5%), Khandwa (+3%), Khargone (+3%), Ujjain (+3%), Mandsaur (+1%) and Rajgarh (+1%). Bhopal has recorded rainfall almost equal to normal levels.

However, a large part of the state is still facing a rainfall shortfall. The East Madhya Pradesh subdivision has recorded a 22% deficit, while West Madhya Pradesh is relatively better with a 12% deficit.

The situation is particularly worrying in nine districts that have received very less rainfall include Alirajpur (-78%), Rewa (-64%), Narmadapuram (-47%), Maihar (-43%), Jhabua (-43%), Sidhi (-42%), Narsinghpur (-38%), Morena (-37%) and Datia (-36%).

Meteorologists say the next few weeks will be crucial for eastern Madhya Pradesh, where continued deficient rainfall could affect kharif crops, groundwater recharge and reservoir levels.

While districts like Dewas and Indore have received significantly higher rainfall, the overall monsoon distribution across the state remains highly uneven, highlighting the need for close monitoring of agricultural and water resource conditions.