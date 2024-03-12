Labour Dept Report Unacceptable: Min Prahlad Patel

Prahlad Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State labour minister Prahlad Singh Patel has expressed displeasure at the departmental report submitted in connection with Harda cracker factory blast incident. The list of victims contain names of mostly common people and just 32 labourers. “When there is no proper list, then on what basis was verification done. If you don’t have list of people working in the factory, then, what will be the base of justice. Therefore, prima facie, I have not accepted the report,” Patel told media persons at his residence on Tuesday. In 2015, a similar incident had taken place in Harda factory. Then too, the state labour department did not have the complete list of labours working in the factory.

Labour wages increased by 25%

The state labour department has decided to increase the wages of labourers including industrial and non- organised sector workers by 25 % from April 1. Thus, all the trained and untrained labourers will get increased wages. It is after 2014 that labour wages have been revised. On implementation of new wage rate, unskilled labourers will be Rs 9,575 per month. The semi-skilled labourers will get Rs 10,571. The skilled labourers will get Rs 12,294 per month. Likewise, 25% hike has been made in agriculture labour wage.

Action against negligence

Labour department on Tuesday took action against those who were negligent in their duties in Harda blast case. Charge sheet has been filed against Naveen Barua, assistant director. AP Singh, deputy director, industrial health and safety (Bhopal) has been suspended.