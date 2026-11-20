2.5-Year-Old Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs At Kuno National Park, CM Hails Achievement; India’s Cheetah Count Rises To 62 | VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of joy swept through Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Friday as a two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah brought from Botswana gave birth to four healthy cubs, giving a major boost to India’s ambitious Project Cheetah.

With the birth of the 4 cubs, India's total cheetah population increased to 62, including 43 born on Indian soil.

According to information, the female cheetah, identified as KOMG 3, gave birth to four cubs in the forests of Kuno National Park. All four cubs were reported to be healthy.

The successful breeding of the Botswana-origin cheetah in Indian conditions marked another significant milestone for the cheetah reintroduction programme.

प्रोजेक्ट चीता के लिए ऐतिहासिक और गौरवपूर्ण उपलब्धि!बोत्सवाना से लाई गई ढाई वर्ष की मादा चीता KOMG 3 ने आज कूनो राष्ट्रीय उद्यान के जंगल में चार स्वस्थ शावकों को जन्म दिया है।इस उपलब्धि के साथ ही भारत में चीतों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 62 हो गई है, जिनमें 43 चीतों ने भारत में जन्म लिया है। चार वर्ष पूर्व शुरू हुआ चीता पुनर्वास कार्यक्रम एक उल्लेखनीय उदाहरण बना है।यह आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में भारत में वन्यजीव संरक्षण के संकल्प की बड़ी सफलता है। मध्यप्रदेश के लिए यह विशेष गर्व का विषय है।इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि के लिए प्रोजेक्ट चीता से जुड़े सभी वन्यजीव विशेषज्ञों, पशु चिकित्सकों एवं वनकर्मियों को हार्दिक बधाई।#ProjectCheetah — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 20, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav Hails Historic Achievement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the development on X, describing it as a historic and proud achievement for Project Cheetah.

"A historic and proud achievement for Project Cheetah!" Yadav wrote.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the success of the wildlife conservation initiative and said the achievement was a matter of particular pride for Madhya Pradesh.

He also congratulated wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel associated with the project.

#WATCH | Good News From Kuno National Park! Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs; Total Population In India Now At 62 #Cheetah #Wildlife #KunoNationalPark #IndiaNews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/eVGWduKLRH — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 20, 2026

India-Born Cheetah Population Reaches 43

Launched four years ago, Project Cheetah aimed to reintroduce cheetahs to India. Under the programme, cheetahs from African countries were brought to India in different phases.

Although the project faced several challenges during its initial stages, including cheetah deaths and adaptation-related concerns, wildlife experts continued their conservation and monitoring efforts.

The birth of four more cubs marked another step forward in India's cheetah reintroduction programme. Ensuring their safety and healthy development will remain a key priority for forest officials.

A two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah, KOMG 3, brought from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Friday. With the latest births, India's cheetah population rose to 62, including 43 born on Indian soil. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the achievement and congratulated wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel associated with the ambitious Project Cheetah.