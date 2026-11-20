Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of joy swept through Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Friday as a two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah brought from Botswana gave birth to four healthy cubs, giving a major boost to India’s ambitious Project Cheetah.
With the birth of the 4 cubs, India's total cheetah population increased to 62, including 43 born on Indian soil.
According to information, the female cheetah, identified as KOMG 3, gave birth to four cubs in the forests of Kuno National Park. All four cubs were reported to be healthy.
The successful breeding of the Botswana-origin cheetah in Indian conditions marked another significant milestone for the cheetah reintroduction programme.
CM Mohan Yadav Hails Historic Achievement
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the development on X, describing it as a historic and proud achievement for Project Cheetah.
"A historic and proud achievement for Project Cheetah!" Yadav wrote.
The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the success of the wildlife conservation initiative and said the achievement was a matter of particular pride for Madhya Pradesh.
He also congratulated wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel associated with the project.
India-Born Cheetah Population Reaches 43
Launched four years ago, Project Cheetah aimed to reintroduce cheetahs to India. Under the programme, cheetahs from African countries were brought to India in different phases.
Although the project faced several challenges during its initial stages, including cheetah deaths and adaptation-related concerns, wildlife experts continued their conservation and monitoring efforts.
The birth of four more cubs marked another step forward in India's cheetah reintroduction programme. Ensuring their safety and healthy development will remain a key priority for forest officials.
A two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah, KOMG 3, brought from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Friday. With the latest births, India's cheetah population rose to 62, including 43 born on Indian soil. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the achievement and congratulated wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel associated with the ambitious Project Cheetah.