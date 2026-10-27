Kuno Female Cheetah Nirva Dies After Alleged Shooting, Pellets Found Inside Body Near Morena |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-month-old female cheetah, Nirva, from Kuno National Park has died after allegedly being shot in the Morena region of Madhya Pradesh. The cheetah had strayed outside the national park and reportedly encountered villagers following a livestock attack. During treatment, veterinarians discovered pellets inside her body, indicating a possible shooting. Her death has raised serious questions about the safety and monitoring of cheetahs moving beyond Kuno's boundaries.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday when Nirva reportedly entered a village in the Morena region and allegedly attacked livestock. Initial reports suggested that villagers had beaten the cheetah with sticks following the incident, leaving her seriously injured.

After receiving information, a Forest Department team reached the area, rescued the injured animal and shifted her for medical treatment.

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However, the discovery of pellets during treatment suggested that the cheetah had also suffered gunshot injuries.

Dr Shobha Javre from Jabalpur Veterinary College reportedly confirmed the presence of pellets inside Nirva's body during the medical examination. Despite treatment, her condition remained critical, and she eventually succumbed to her injuries. The circumstances surrounding the suspected shooting remain unclear.

Nirva's death has raised questions about monitoring arrangements under India's cheetah reintroduction project. Cheetahs at Kuno are fitted with radio collars to track their movements, while Forest Department teams monitor their locations.

However, the incident has highlighted the risks these animals face when entering villages and coming into contact with people and livestock. The death has renewed concerns over human-wildlife conflict and the effectiveness of rescue arrangements outside protected areas.

Reports suggest this may be the second incident involving a cheetah being shot in India.

Authorities now face questions over the circumstances of Nirva's death and measures needed to prevent similar incidents.