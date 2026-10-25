Two Cheetahs Stray Into Sheopur Village, Kill Two Calves; Couple Narrowly Escapes | VIDEO

Two Cheetahs Enter Cattle Shed In Sheopur, Kill Calves As Couple Escapes Unhurt | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Bamori village in Sheopur district on Sunday after two cheetahs reportedly entered a cattle shed and killed two calves while a cattle herder and his wife were sleeping nearby. The incident took place in the Karahal area, close to Kuno National Park, raising concerns among villagers over the movement of cheetahs into human settlements.

According to information, cattle herder Somla Veer and his wife were sleeping on a cot near their livestock shed when they were awakened by the sounds of frightened animals.

As the couple woke up, they were shocked to see two cheetahs inside the shed. Fearing an attack, they immediately fled the spot to save their lives.

The cheetahs reportedly attacked two calves tied inside the shed, killing both animals.

Two Cheetahs Stray Into Sheopur Village; Couple Narrowly Escapes #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/WoRtJUDNhe — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 25, 2026

Villagers Alert Forest Department

As news of the incident spread, villagers gathered at the spot and informed the Forest Department about the presence of the cheetahs.

The incident has triggered fear among cattle owners, particularly those living in villages surrounding Kuno National Park.

Residents claimed that cheetahs frequently stray from the national park into nearby villages, putting their livestock at risk.

Villagers expressed concern over the safety of their animals and the possibility of further encounters with cheetahs in residential areas.

Villagers urged the Forest Department to intensify patrolling and strengthen surveillance to prevent similar incidents. They also demanded compensation for the affected cattle owner under existing government regulations.

Residents alleged that teams responsible for tracking and monitoring cheetahs were not visible in the area, raising concerns about the effectiveness of surveillance arrangements. They warned that inadequate monitoring could increase the possibility of human-wildlife conflict in villages surrounding the national park.

Following the incident, Forest Department personnel began tracking the movements and whereabouts of the cheetahs involved. Villagers appealed to the administration to take immediate preventive measures and ensure the safety of residents and their livestock.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns surrounding the movement of cheetahs beyond Kuno National Park since the launch of the cheetah reintroduction project.

Residents said stronger monitoring and regular patrolling were necessary to reduce the risk of encounters between the big cats and villagers in the region.