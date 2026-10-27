Kuno Cheetah Nirva’s 19-Month-Old Cub Dies After Suspected Close-Range Shooting In Morena | Representative Image

Kuno Cheetah Cub Latest News: Kuno National Park Cheetah Nirva's 19-month-old male cub died afta day after it was rescued from a forest area bordering Morena and Sheopur districts. The cub sustained injuries of suspected metal pellets in its abdomben, raising suspicion of a possible close-range shooting. However, exact cause of the injuryis yet to be confirmed.

The cub was shifted to a medical facility in Jabalpur for advanced treatment but could not survive.

Forest STF Probes Possible Poaching

The cub was found in the Pahadgarh area of Morena Territorial Division, where a gang had allegedly poached two leopards a few months ago. The incident has raised concerns over a possible poaching attempt.

Forest officials are investigating whether the cub was shot or attacked by villagers with sticks. They are also examining the possibility of an encounter with a leopard. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Forest Department Seeks Police Assistance

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Samita Rajora said a Special Task Force (STF) team had been deployed to investigate the incident.

Kuno National Park Field Director Uttam Sharma said the cause of the injury was under investigation. Morena District Forest Officer Harish Baghel said forest personnel and the STF were examining all possible angles.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to establish the circumstances that led to the cub’s injuries and death.