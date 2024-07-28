KUDOS | New York Audience Wowed By MP Woman-Directed Play ‘Kasturba vs Gandhi’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women from diverse backgrounds can draw inspiration from Kasturba Gandhi’s journey because it embodies resilience and courage in challenging societal norms. Her dedication to truth and justice can be a source of inspiration for all of us for promoting equality and empowerment in their own lives, says theatre actor-director Rupaalii Sonwani.

Rupaalii, who hails from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, is currently living in New York. Trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, she directed a play ‘Kasturba vs Gandhi’. Twelve shows of the play, in which Rupaalii essayed the role of Kasturba Gandhi, were staged at New York’s Theatre for the New City recently.

In a telephonic interview with the Free Press, Rupaalii said that the response from audiences was incredibly moving, with laughter, contemplation, and profound engagement throughout each performance. They embraced the story of Kasturba and Gandhi with great enthusiasm and warmth. Her parents Geeta Sonwani and ND Sonwani are school teachers in Shahdol. She has launched her own production house in New York, which she has named after her mother.

“Throughout the process of bringing the play to life, we navigated logistical complexities and ensured each aspect aligned seamlessly. Our team's dedication and collaboration were instrumental in overcoming any obstacles that arose, ensuring a memorable experience for our audience,” Rupaalii said.

'Kasturba’s contribution to history is often overlooked'

About why she chose to stage a play centred on Kasturba Gandhi, the director and actor said that Kasturba’s contribution to history is often overlooked. “The play resonates deeply with themes of feminism and portrays the complexities of Kasturba's journey alongside Mahatma Gandhi,” she said, adding that Kasturba’s narrative will inspire reflection and dialogue on gender equality. Kasturba's journey underscores the importance of solidarity, self-empowerment, and perseverance in tackling and transforming patriarchal structures, she said.

Rupaalii said that Kasturba fought passionately for her rights, but her love for Mahatma Gandhi was truly special. Their relationship was marked by a deep, unique bond where Kasturba understood Gandhi like no one else could.

She often expressed his ideals and personal struggles in ways that mirrored his own thoughts and feelings, showing a deep connection between them. Similarly, Gandhi deeply loved and respected Kasturba, and their journey together in fighting for India's independence was a powerful testament to their mutual admiration and devotion to each other, the director said.

Kasturba’s life shows the women's impact on our world and inspires others to stand up for their beliefs and create positive change, Rupaalii added.