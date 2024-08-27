 Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated With Fervor At Chief Minister's Residence; Chanderi To Be Developed As Pilgrimage Site
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:47 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated at the Chief Minister House with great fervor on Monday evening. Children dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha added to the religious festivities. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav greeted the children and offered them sweets.

“It is a matter of great pride that Lord Krishna came to Madhya Pradesh as a student and learnt 64 art forms at Maharshi Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain. Later, he became friends with Sudama, and their friendship continues to inspire everyone. All religious places associated with Lord Krishna in the state will be developed as pilgrimage sites,” said the Chief Minister.

BJP State President VD Sharma praised the state government's decision to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with such grandeur. On this occasion, captivating performance by Kathak dancer Harshita Sharma and her troupe from Indore enthralled audience. Later, Malkambh event was organised wherein youths showcased their skills and earned applause from everyone.    

Chanderi to be developed as tourism pilgrimage site

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Chanderi would be developed as tourism pilgrimage site. He made this announcement while participating in Shri Krishna Parva programme held in Chanderi on Monday. He said Chanderi had a connection with Lord Krishna. He laid the foundation stone of four development works worth Rs 2.60 crore and dedicated three development works of Rs 11.33 crore.

