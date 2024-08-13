 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Protests Spread To Madhya Pradesh; Over 500 MBBS Students Take To Streets, Demand Strict Punishment (WATCH)
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Protests Spread To Madhya Pradesh; Over 500 MBBS Students Take To Streets, Demand Strict Punishment (WATCH)

The students were seend holding candles, and they paid tribute to the victim and demanded strict punishment for the offenders.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 500 MBBS-students gathered on streets of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and took out a candle-march on Tuesday, protesting the gruesome rape and murder of the Kolkata-doctor.

Similar protests were reported from not only across the state, but the entire nation expressed anger over the brutal case.

The video shows hundreds of students paying condolences to the victim-doctor, holding candles in hand, demanding justice for her.

Notably, a female trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the Government RG Kar College in Kolkata on August 9. Her autopsy report reveals severe bleeding from her genitals and both eyes and injuries of the face and limbs. The heinous incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with doctors, interns and MBBS-students staging protest.

WATCH protest:

Expressing solidarity with their peers, the students of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur took to the streets on Tuesday and demanded strict punishment for the offenders.

They called for tougher laws to prevent such crimes and emphasized the need for the case to be fast-tracked in court for swift justice.

Over 500 junior doctors, interns, and other medical professionals participated in the demonstration. The protest highlighted their concern over women safety and the urgent need for justice in such cases.

The students expressed their solidarity and called for severe action against the perpetrators, showing deep sadness and concern over the tragic incident.

