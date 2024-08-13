Indore: Man Who Left Wife, Son In 2020 Reunited | Pixbay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old-man who left his wife and 12-year-old son for studies and shifted to Delhi leaving a note behind in 2020, was brought back to the city on Monday after his wife lodged a missing complaint.

Police said that the wife of the missing person was searching for him with her family members but when no clue was found on August 8, the victim made a complaint to Abhinay Vishwakarma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 02) and requested for help.

She informed police that her husband had left home in 2020 by writing a letter saying, ‘I have to study, I cannot study by staying here (Indore), I have to go out for a job, you people do not look for me. Until I become something in life, I will not return.’ After writing the letter, he went missing from home.

The wife of the missing person said that for the reputation of her family she did not inform the police about the sudden disappearance of her husband. But after making all efforts to contact her husband she got no clue and sought help from the police. After obtaining information of the missing person's previous mobile number, Aadhaar card, ITR return and other details, a police team was sent to Delhi and a manhunt began.

For two days, the team searched in New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin area, Connaught Place, Greater Noida and other places. After two days, the missing person was found by the team in Mukherjee Nagar. The person was handed over to his family after interrogation. He was handed over to his wife and 12-year-old son and family members.