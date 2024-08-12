Indore: Commuters May Soon Use New Bridge From Bengali Square To Robot Square; Full Bridge Likely To Be Completed By December

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters may finally get relief from heavy traffic in Indore, as the under-construction bridge at Khajrana square is expected to be completed soon.

In fact, a part of the bridge going from Bengali square to Robot square has already been completed. Poles for street lights have also been installed here.

Vehicles are likely to start moving from this part of the bridge by the end of this month. The movement of vehicles on Khajrana square is expected to ease in the coming days, reducing traffic woes.

Another part of the bridge is also under-construction from Robot square to Bengali square. It will take three to four months to be ready. After its completion, the movement of vehicles passing through this square from the ring road will be easy.

Roads to be pothole free before Diwali

Also, on the other side efforts have begun to change the condition of the dilapidated roads of city. A target has been set to make the city roads pothole-free before Diwali.

Following a warning by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, patchwork has started on the city roads. At present, gravel is being put in the potholes. Tenders have been issued for cementation work. The agency for this work will be finalized on 18 August.