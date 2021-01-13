Kites & masks with pictures of Ram Mandir distributed in Bhopal

Bhopal: The Gurunanak Mandal has urged citizens to cooperate in the accumulation of funds for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The mandal distributed thousands of kites and masks with prints of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on them and sesame seeds at New Market on Wednesday, urging people to lend a hand in the Ram Mandir construction.

The president of the organization, Rakesh Kukreja, said that Hindus had waited for 500 years and, now, the time had come. He said the picture of the Ram Mandir would reach new heights on Makar Sankranti through the kites that will be flying high.

Mahesh Makwana, Vishnu Rajput and other members were present on the occasion.