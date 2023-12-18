Khelo India Para Games: MP's Gajanan Parmar Wins Gold, Devyani Walhe Claims Bronze

Khelo India Para Games: Gajanan Parmar Wins Gold, Devyani Walhe Claims Bronze | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Gajanan Parmar clinched the gold medal in para table tennis men’s singles class 8 category at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi.

Parmar showcased exceptional skills, defeating Shashidhar Kulkarni of Karnataka with 3-0 victory in the finals.

In table tennis women’s singles Class 9 &10 category, Devyani Walhe won bronze medal.

Despite facing a tough challenge in semi-final against Pruthvi Barve of Maharashtra, Walhe’s performance earned her a well-deserved spot on the podium. Gajanan and Devyani are led by Madhya Pradesh team coach Prakhar Chaturvedi.

The inaugural edition of Khelo India Para Games ended in New Delhi on Sunday.

State triumphs with 6 medals at 34th Nat’l Canoe Sprint Championship

Madhya Pradesh secured six medals at the 34th National Canoe Sprint Championship on Sunday. The state’s contingent claimed two silver and four bronze medals across various categories.

In the C-4 Men 500 metres, Harsh Sharma, Naresh Nadream and Prince Goswami clinched the silver, while in the C-2 Men 500 metres, Prince Goswami and Naresh Nadream added another silver to the medal tally.

The K-4 Women 500 metres category saw Astha Dangi, Swati Gupta, Chandrakala Kushwaha and Rakshita securing the bronze medal. Additionally, in the C-2 Women 500 metres event, Deepa Rajput and Masuma Yadav earned a bronze medal.

In the men’s category, the K-4 500 metres event witnessed Akshit Baroi and Himanshu Tandan claiming the bronze, and in the K-2 Men, Manjeet Ningobam added to the state's medal count with another bronze.

The 34th National Canoe Sprint Championship, dedicated to senior men and women, commenced on Saturday and is set to conclude tomorrow. Organised by the India Kayaking and Canoeing Association, the event strictly adheres to the International Canoe Federation (ICF) canoe sprint rules, ensuring a competition of the highest standard.