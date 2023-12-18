Bhopal: Labour Shortage May Hamper Metro's Commercial Rollout |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials are expecting that the first commercial operation of Metro trains will be rolled out by April or latest by June. They, however, said that a shortage of labourers in various works is hampering the speed of various works.

Even during the Diwali, labourers returned to their homes and due to this reason as well, different works of the metro project got delayed a little bit.

Therefore, there is a possibility that the first commercial operation may get a little bit delayed from the scheduled planning.

A senior officer of Bhopal Metro Project conceded that the contractors of various works are not having the required strength of labourers. The contractors mainly bring labourers from West Bengal and some other states as well. As of now, civil works are lagging behind.

The first commercial operation of Metro trains will take place between five stations, including Rani Kamlapati, Subhash Nagar, MP Nagar and KV stations.

As of now, the testing of the Metro train, which was brought in October month, is underway. Currently, strategic and dynamic tests of the metro are underway. All the components of the project are being tested minutely.

As far as development work of the five stations is concerned, the works of two stationsóRani Kamlapati and Subash Nagaró are in an advanced stage. The works of the remaining three stations are in the initial phase.

Moreover, earlier it was being anticipated the next batch of Metro trains will reach Bhopal by December-end, but it is unlikely. Sources in the Metro project said that the next batch of Metro trains is likely to arrive in the first week of January.

When contacted, additional director technical head, Shobit Tandon said the commercial operation of metro trains depends on the completion of the five stations. Efforts are to ensure commercial operation of Metro trains between April and June.