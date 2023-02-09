e-Paper Get App
Khelo India 2022: People should watch, support Olympic sports as much as cricket, says bronze medallist wrestler Pranay Raju Choudhary

Khelo India 2022: People should watch, support Olympic sports as much as cricket, says bronze medallist wrestler Pranay Raju Choudhary

Choudhry considers Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt as his role model. He said, "I want to be like him, like every athlete, my dream is to win a medal for my country in Olympics."

Thursday, February 09, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bronze medallist wrestler from Maharashtra has a tale to tell. His father had to leave the wrestling because of financial constraints but Pranay took up the torch and held it high after he won a bronze medal in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022 on Wednesday. So delighted was Pranay that he rushed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who shook hands with him.

Pranay Raju Choudhary, 16, made the indoor hall of Tatya Tope Stadium echo with slogans of Jai Maharashtra and Jai Shivaji when he won a bronze medal in wrestling competition of KIYG 2022 in Bhopal. But the loudest voice was that of his father who cheered for his son from spectator’s wing.

"Everything that I am doing is for my father. He couldn’t continue wrestling because of financial constraints. Even now, our financial situation isn’t that good but my father makes sure to provide my brother and I with everything we need to perform well," Choudhary said.

Choudhry considers Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt as his role model. He said, "I want to be like him, like every athlete, my dream is to win a medal for my country in Olympics."

Injuries are part of wrestling and at the age of 16, Choudhary already has cauliflower ears (having cauliflower ears is normal in wrestling. It is the result of a direct blow to the outer ear). Blood or other fluids fill the space in between and disrupt normal blood flow. Even his brother had to quit wrestling due to severe injury. But Choudhary is determined to become a world-class wrestler.

Pranay urged people to support wrestling, saying that, while cricket is only played in a few countries and is not even a part of Olympics, people watch it more than wrestling. We should support wrestling and wrestlers. Earlier, Pranay ranked second and won a silver medal in Under-15 Asian Championship.

