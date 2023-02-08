Bhopal: I always doubted Rahul Gandhi's mental age, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has fired yet another salvo against Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he always doubted the mental age (maturity) of Rahul Gandhi as latter didn’t know what the Parliament stood for.

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said Rahul Gandhi didn’t find development, prosperity, communal harmony anywhere in the country during the yatra. “I rather wanted to ask from Rahul Gandhi that why people who wanna to break the country were around him in Bharat Jodo Yatra…why those who used to speak against country were walking along with him,” he fumed.

Casting aspersion on maturity of Rahul Gandhi, he said that Rahul Gandhi, during his speech in Parliament, did not speak on President’s speech but spoke on industrialists. He accused Congress of plundering the country when it was in power. “The party (Congress), which is into scams cannot speak on other issues,” he said.

'Cong on hold'

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a dig at Congress for holding the name of district presidents in Indore and Khandwa. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath, entire Congress is on hold, he added . They do things and later keep them on hold. He said that people would not put Congress on hold.

