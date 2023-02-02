Khelo India 2022: Manipur tramples Bihar; tie between Haryana, West Bengal

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 event witnessed the clash between the women’s football team of Manipur and Bihar. The second clash of the day took place between the teams from Haryana and West Bengal.

The Manipur women’s football team registered victory over the Bihar team by 7-0 in the match. The Manipur team shot three goals in the first half and four goals in the second half. The Bihar team was unable to score any goal in the match, thereby handing over victory to Manipur team.

The second match of the day took place between the Haryana and West Bengal teams. Both the teams performed splendidly, but none of them could shoot a goal, thereby ending the match in a draw. Dignitaries such as Zila Panchayat President, Samrat Singh Saraswar, Balaghat municipality president, Surjeet Singh Thakur, Balaghat collector Girish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of police (SP), Sameer Saurabh and Additional collector Shivgovind Markam were also present as spectators on the occasion.

The teams of Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh will take on each other on the third day of the event. This will be followed by the clash between Kerala and Daman-Dadar teams.