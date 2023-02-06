Khelo India 2022: Jabalpur ready for fencing competitions beginning Tuesday

Khelo India 2022: Jabalpur ready for fencing competitions beginning tomorrow | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Competitions under the banner of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 are being organised successfully in Madhya Pradesh, and in the similar series, fencing competitions are also going to start in Jabalpur from Tuesday.

Before the commencement of the competitions, an official practice session, testing of sports equipment and meeting of team managers for the players participating in the fencing competition was held on Monday.

Jabalpur has already hosted kho-kho and archery competitions successfully.

Fencing competitions will be held at Ranital Stadium from February 7 to February 10, for which, players from different states of the country have reached Jabalpur. About 180 players have reached Jabalpur, in which 24 players are from Madhya Pradesh.

Individual girls and boys competitions begin tomorrow

The fencing competition will be held at both team and individual levels. First competition will be held from 10:00 am in the individual girls’ category. On the same day, in the individual boys’ category, sabre, foil and epee competitions will also start.

Jabalpur sports officer, Santosh Pandey said, “The fencing competition will be held in the same dome where the kho-kho competition was held. The dome has been redecorated and prepared for fencing. In the Khelo India Youth Games, 180 players from different states of the country are participating in the fencing competition and 240 players are participating in the road cycling competition organised in Jabalpur.”

Road cycling competition of Khelo India Youth Games will be held on February 8 and 9 at Khajri Khiria Bypass.

