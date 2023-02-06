Khelo India 2022: Boxing helped me to channelise my anger, says Gold medallist Ishan Katariya

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ishan Katariya won the last bout of the five-day boxing event of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Tatya Tope Stadium Bhopal on Saturday certainly believes in pulling no punches. а Ishan said that he took to boxing as he wanted to channelise the anger. СТSee, I am a Jat and I often ended up fighting with my friends and wanted to channelise my anger through my sport. ТТ Interestingly though, boxing was not his first choice as Ishan was hooked to skating and was a national champion in the sport. I was first a silver medallist in the Youth Nationals and then went on to be a national champion.

However, my family felt that skating had no future in India and then decided to switch over to boxing as it would give me an opportunity to represent the country if I am good enough,ТТ Ishan, a Gurugram resident, said. Vijay Singh Katariya, his father who is an employee at the Airports Authority of India, took him to the Elite Boxing Academy about two years back and Ishan soon caught the eyes of the local coach with his aggressive style.

I started at the district level and lost the first time before going onto win it the next year. Then in the Youth Nationals last year in Chennai, I finished with a silver and this possibly fetched me a place in the state team at my first Khelo India Youth Games, which I consider a big break,ТТ said class XI student of Humanities.аа A huge admirer of Muhammad Ali, Ishan dreams of participating in Olympics. СТI want to win an Olympics medal and make country proud,ТТ he added.

