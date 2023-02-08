Khelo India 2022: Day 10; State athletes win 4 medals, MP 3rd with 63 medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Tatya Tope Stadium to present medals to the winning wrestlers as the wrestling events of KIYG begin on Wednesday. Maharashtra wrestler after winning went to CM doing cartwheels, he shook hands with him.

On the tenth day, MP athletes won four medals including one gold and three bronze. With four more medals added to the kitty Madhya Pradesh reaches third spot on the medal tally with 63 medals including 26 golds, 13 silver and 24 bronze.

Swimming

The day belonged to Apeksha as she set the pool on fire with two wins on the day for a total of three golds from the games. After winning the 200m breast with a record timing of 2.39.87 mins, she went on to win the Girls 100m butterfly, sealing it with a 1.03.69 mins finish, to be the most successful swimmer till now.

Maharashtra’s Vedaant Madhavan won the Boys 1500m free for his second of the games, while Rajasthan’s Abhinandan Khandelwal and Yug Chelani also became double gold medalists when they won the Boys 200m breaststroke and 400m medley respectively.

On the second day of swimming events Madhya Pradesh again failed to win any medals. In Women, 400m Freestyle, Hashika Ramachandra from Karnataka won gold with a timing of 4:37.84 minutes. Vritti Agarwal from Telangana won silver with timing of 4:39.28 minutes. Ashmitha Chandra from Karnataka won bronze with timing of 4:41.36 minutes.

In Men 400m Medley, Yug Chelani from Rajasthan won gold with a timing of 4:38.12 minutes. Shubhojeet Gupta from Bengal won silver with a timing of 4:40.69 minutes. Sai Nihar Bikkina from Telangana won bronze with 4:43.81 minutes.

Rowing

Madhya Pradesh won one gold and one bronze medal in rowing in Khelo India Youth Games on the second day. Along with this, seven teams of Madhya Pradesh have also made their place in the finals.

On the second day, heats of all the six events were held on Upper Lake in which MP made it to the finals in five. Finals of two events were held, in which Madhya Pradesh made a grand debut by winning one gold and one bronze medal.

In the men's quadruple sculls, the quartet of Madhya Pradesh won gold medal. The gold medal winning team included Ankit Sendhav, Hariom Thakur, Aman Singh and Arvind Singh Gurjar, while Odisha won silver and Telangana won bronze.

In the women's category, Madhya Pradesh won bronze medal in quadruple sculls, in which Kerala won gold and Haryana won bronze. The MP team includes Aarti Yadav, Santosh Yadav, Manish Dangi and Jigyasa Razor.

