Khelo India 2022: MP's Ustat Singh wins bronze medal in foil fencing

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ustat Singh won Madhya Pradesh its first medal, a bronze, at this year’s fencing competition in foil category on Tuesday. Fencing competitions under the aegis of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 began in Jabalpur with about 200 players participating from around the world.

On the first day, foil, sabre and epee competitions under boys' and girls’ individual category were held.

In foil fencing, Akash Kumar of Bihar won gold, Tejas Patil of Maharashtra won silver and Madip Singh Gohil of Gujarat along with Ustat Singh of Madhya Pradesh won bronze medals. On the other hand, in the epee event, Lokesh Vemani of Telangana won gold, Khuman Laishram of West Bengal won silver, Neer of Haryana and Kangbam Singh of Manipur won bronze. In the girls' sabre event, Shreya Gupta of Jammu and Kashmir won gold, while Ab Devi of Manipur won silver and Haryana's Himanshi Negi and Pragya won the bronze medal.

Guest MLA Ashok Rohani and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association Secretary Digvijay Singh distributed medals to the winners.

'Sword fighting is my passion'

Bronze medal winner Himanshi Negi, who reached Jabalpur from Haryana, said that she is taking sword training in Patiala and called sword fighting her passion. She has won a bronze medal in the Asian Championship as well and has also played 8 National Games.

According to experts, there are immense possibilities of achieving success in fencing. Where only a limited number of medals can be achieved in other sports, in fencing there is a chance to get 48 medals in boys and girls category.

Brothers from Bhopal a hope for MP

Madhya Pradesh is aiming at more medals in fencing in the upcoming days of the competition which will continue till February 10. Two brothers from Bhopal are a gleaming hope for MP in fencing. Siblings Sanket Sharma and Pranay Sharma, are also participating in the games as a part of the MP team.

Elder brother Sanket got fond of fencing in the summer camp, while younger brother Pranay also followed in his footsteps. Sanket has won gold in individual under 17 and under 19 fencing. On the other hand, younger brother Pranay is no less and has played 12 nationals, winning 6 silver and 6 bronze medals. He has also been a part of trials in Uzbekistan and Asian Championships.

