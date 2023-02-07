Khelo India 2022: Palak shoots gold in same range she lost 3 months back

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shoulder niggle in right hand had ruined Haryana's international shooter Palak's party at the national shooting championships in Bhopal three months back. But she made up for it by winning gold in the same shooting range at Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Monday.

On the final day of Khelo India Youth Games shooting competition at Bhopal's MP State Shooting Academy, Palak was in a different league, capturing the girls 10m gold medal with elan. “Khelo India Youth Games are an excellent platform for young shooters," Palak said following the gold medal match.

No doubt teenage shooters from across the country got an opportunity to showcase their talent in Bhopal, it also gave shooters like Palak a chance to regain confidence ahead of busy 2023 shooting competition. “I am happy to start the new season by winning gold that too with a good performance,” she said.

Palak won a couple of medals at the international competitions in 2022 and despite being a teenage shooter, she was ranked number one in the senior group too. However, she failed to deliver goods at Egypt’s Rifle and Pistol World Shooting Championships in Cairo last October.

Off the shooting ranges, Palak is considered studious student in her school and in her family. “She is a class 12 student and has her board examination next month,” Palak’s father Joginder Singh said.

Palak's first experience of holding a precision pistol was at the school shooting ranges in Gurgaon in 2019. Within four years, she made rapid strides. “After examination, I will resume practice to earn a place in national team and excel at international level,” Palak said with a warm smile.

