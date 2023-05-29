 Kharge to meet MP leaders today to review poll preparedness
Decision on party chief ministerial candidate likely

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge is going to meet the party leaders of Madhya Pradesh on Monday to discuss preparedness for the upcoming state assembly election. The party may also decide on its chief ministerial candidate for the state.

Congress is upbeat with its victory in Karnataka and wants to repeat the winning spree in Madhya Pradesh and other states where elections are slated later this year.

Kharge will chair the meeting in which party top leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including PCC chief Kamal Nath, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, state in-charge J P Agarwal and 10 others, sources said. In the meeting, the Congress is likely to announce its chief ministerial candidate as well as the soaps for the voters. The party will also decide on the campaign strategy for the state.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for May 26, but was postponed in view of the Karnataka cabinet expansion, which went on for two days.

Notably, in the last few days, several prominent leaders of the BJP have switched over to the Congress in the state. The party is quite positive that a few more from the rival camp would change their loyalties before the elections.

