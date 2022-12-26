Keeping guard: Pubs take steps for women’s safety at New Year eve bash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Apart from the efforts of the police and the district administration to prevent women-related crimes on New Year eve bashes, city’s clubs too have taken steps to ensure visitors’ safety.

Free Press visited prominent party destinations in the state capital and found that strict surveillance will be maintained through CCTV cameras. Additional number of bouncers will be deployed.

Most club operators will allow entry only to couples at their party destinations, so that contemptible incidents could be averted, which tarnish the image of club.

Separate floors for couples, stags

Navneet Sarathe, operator of a private club in Bhopal, told Free Press that club had separate floors for couples and stags to prevent unpleasant situations. The club will deploy 30 bouncers out of whom 15 are women. Subodh Paswan, manager of another city club, said that only couples would be allowed at the club on December 31. About 20 bouncers will be present.

Patrolling to be increased: ACP Atulkar

Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar told Free Press that police patrolling would be increased on December 31 night to keep nefarious incidents in check.