Katni: Police raid Congress leader's petrol pump, seize 50,000 liters of kerosene

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A team of district administration and police officials raided a petrol pump of a former mayor of Congress party Vijendra Prakash Mishra (Raja Bhaiya), in Paharua, Katni in the early hours of Sunday.

The action was taken under the leadership of Collector Priyank Mishra and Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Jain. The team confiscated 50,000 liters of Kerosene from the spot and two buses of the same number plate (MP 20 PA 0608).

Collector Mishra said that the action was taken on the basis of a police informer. One bus was found parked on the petrol pump premises and the other was at a bus stand of the district. The investigation into the matter was on, Collector Mishra added.

According to reports, the kerosene was loaded in trucks including underground tankers. A tanker of another filling center was also found which was kept hidden here.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 02:41 PM IST