Katni Fire Tragedy: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered Into Barhi Blaze That Killed Six Family Members On Diwali| VIDEO

Katni Fire Tragedy: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered Into Barhi Blaze That Killed Six Family Members | Video |

Katni Fire Incident: A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the Barhi fire incident in Katni district, in which six members of the Agrawal family lost their lives. Collector Ashish Tiwari has formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident and submit its report within 30 days.

To investigate the Madhya Pradesh fire accident, the committee will be headed by Additional Collector Nilambar Mishra. Its other members include Vijayraghavgarh SDOP Vijay Dhareve, Kymore Chief Municipal Officer Manish Parte and Assistant Engineer (Electrical Safety), Katni, Jyoti Yadav.

According to the order issued on Sunday night, the committee will investigate all aspects of the fire that broke out at the residence and crockery shop of Puranlal, son of Bhagwat Prasad, in Barhi town.

Investigation Into Fire Causes And Safety Standards

The committee will examine the possible cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to the deaths of six people. It will also review the rescue and relief operations carried out by the police, revenue department and fire services.

#WATCH | Massive Fire Erupts At Crockery Shop During Diwali Puja In Katni: 6 Of A Family Lose Lives #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/n8WMyRiLdo — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 9, 2026

As part of the Katni fire investigation, the committee will check whether the building and crockery shop followed the required fire safety standards and other applicable regulations.

It will also examine whether there was any negligence or lapse by officials or other individuals that contributed to the tragedy.

Statements And Documents To Be Examined

The inquiry committee will record statements of eyewitnesses, affected family members and other relevant people. It will also examine official documents, departmental records and other available evidence related to the Agrawal family fire tragedy.

The final report will detail the cause of the fire, identify any negligence or responsibility and suggest measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.