Katangi PHC adds new feather to its cap, gets NQAS certificate

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The primary health centre (PHC) at Katangi in Jabalpur has added a new feather to its cap.

It has become the first hospital in central India to have been certified by the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

In this way, PHC Katangi has become one of the six certified hospitals in the country.

Most of the PHCs certified by NQAS are from South India. Patan MLA Ajay Vishnoi revealed this fact at a review meeting of development work.

In charge minister Gopal Bhargava chaired the meeting on Friday.

After this certification, the PHC will get additional funds from the central government and the state government to better its facilities.

NQAS members Dr Manish Priyadarshi, Delhi and Dr Mirza Faizal Ahmed, Uttar Pradesh, were responsible for the assessment on July 12.