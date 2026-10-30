Karwa Chauth 2026: Women Use Mobile Apps For Moon Sighting While Some Wait For Hours To Break Fast As Clouds Play Spoilsport In Bhopal, Indore | VIDEO

Karwa Chauth 2026: Clouds Play Spoilsport In MP; Women Wait Hours For Moon Sighting In Bhopal, Indore | VIDEO | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Karwa Chauth 2026 was celebrated with devotion, love and traditional fervour across Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Women observed a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while couples gathered at popular locations to celebrate the occasion. However, cloudy skies and intermittent drizzle played spoilsport in several cities, including Bhopal and Indore, delaying the much-awaited moon sighting by hours.

The moonrise time was between 8 pm and 8.30 pm at different places. However, thick clouds prevented many women from catching a glimpse of it until late at night. At several places, the moon reportedly became visible only after 10.30 pm, leaving fasting women disappointed and exhausted.

Despite the prolonged wait, couples continued their celebrations, with some even turning to mobile applications to complete the traditional rituals.

Bhopal: Couples Gather At Sheetaldas Bagiya, Clouds Delay Moon Sighting

In Bhopal, Sheetaldas Bagiya, a popular destination for Karwa Chauth celebrations, witnessed couples gathering from around 8 pm in anticipation of the moonrise.

Women dressed in traditional attire arrived with their husbands to perform the rituals and break their fasts. However, cloudy weather and intermittent drizzle dampened the festive excitement as the moon remained hidden.

As the wait stretched beyond the expected moonrise time, several women grew increasingly restless. The delay was particularly challenging for elderly women aged between 60 and 70, who had been fasting throughout the day.

After waiting for hours, some couples reportedly turned to a mobile application called Night Sky to locate and see the moon through the sky and complete their rituals.

Indore: Women Rush To Terraces As Moon Appears At 10.40 PM

A similar situation unfolded in Indore, where couples gathered at several locations, including the Rajendra Nagar bridge, hoping to catch a glimpse of the moon.

However, the cloudy skies kept women waiting well beyond the expected time.

The moon was finally sighted in Indore at around 10.40 pm, bringing relief to women who had been eagerly waiting to break their fasts.

As soon as the moon became visible, women rushed to their terraces to perform the traditional rituals, offer prayers and break their fasts with their husbands.

Despite the weather-related inconvenience, the celebrations reflected the enthusiasm with which Karwa Chauth continues to be observed across Madhya Pradesh.

For many couples, Karwa Chauth 2026 turned into an evening of patience and togetherness, as the long wait for the moon became an unexpected part of their festive experience.