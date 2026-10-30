Karwa Chauth 2026: From Kailash Vijayvargiya To Digvijaya Singh, Madhya Pradesh Political Leaders Celebrate Special Day With Wives— VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Political Leaders Celebrate Karwa Chauth With Their Wives, Share Glimpses And Wishes On Social Media; Watch Video |

Karwa Chauth Celebrations In Madhya Pradesh: Several political leaders from Madhya Pradesh were seen spotting the moon with their wives on Karwa Chauth as they celebrated the festival with love and devotion on Friday. Some of them shared the glimpse of the festival on social media and wished the people on the auspicious occasion. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh marked the occasion with their life partners.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shares Karwa Chauth Celebration With Wife Sadhna

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared a glimpse of his Karwa Chauth celebration on social media. He mentioned that his wife, Sadhna Singh, observed the fast without consuming food or water for his long life.

In the video, the former Madhya Pradesh CM was seen spotting the moon and informing his wife to perform the rituals. Sadhna worshipped the moon and, after completing all the rituals, sought the blessings of her husband, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In his post, Chouhan described Karwa Chauth as a festival of sacrifice, love and faith. He also prayed to Lord Chandra and Karwa Mata for the happiness and well-being of all women and their families.

He wished that all mothers and sisters remain happy, their husbands enjoy good health, and prosperity continues to shine in every family's life.

Kailash Vijayvargiya Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Wife Asha

State Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also shared a post on social media, extending his wishes on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

He shared that he performed the puja and rituals along with his wife, Asha ji, and helped her complete the fast.

In his message, Vijayvargiya described Karwa Chauth as a celebration of India's rich culture and traditions. He prayed for happiness, good fortune and prosperity in the lives of all women and wished that every family remains connected through love and trust.

शुभ करवा चौथ !!!हमारी समृद्ध संस्कृति, परंपरा और अखंड सौभाग्य के महापर्व करवा चौथ पर आज जीवन संगिनी आशा जी के साथ पूजन-अर्चन कर उनका व्रत पूर्ण कराया।मैया से प्रार्थना है कि सभी माताओं-बहनों के जीवन में सुख, सौभाग्य और खुशहाली बनी रहे। हर परिवार प्रेम और विश्वास के बंधन में बंधा रहे। सभी के मनोरथ पूरे हों।#करवा_चौथ #Karwachauth — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) October 29, 2026

Digvijaya Singh's Wife Amrita Rai Performs Karwa Chauth Puja

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and wife Amrita Rai were also seen celebrating the festival of love and partnership. During the Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra in Karedi village of Rajgarh district, Amrita Rai performed the Karwa Chauth rituals with local women.

The women offered prayers for the long lives of their husbands, the prosperity of their families and society, and everyone's good health.

Digvijaya Singh's Wife Amrita Rai Performs Karwa Chauth Puja |