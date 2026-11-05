Kartik Snan Turns Tragic As Three Minor Girls, Including Two Sisters, Drown In Kunwari River In MP’s Morena

Morena River Tragedy: Three Minor Girls, Including Two Sisters, Drown In Kunwari River During Kartik Snan | FP Photo

Morena Latest News: Three minor girls, including two sisters, drowned in the Kunwari River while taking a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Snan on Thursday morning. The incident occurred in the Kailaras area of Morena district. All three girls were residents of Harlal village. The incident left their families and villagers in shock

According to reports, the three girls had gone to the river for a religious ritual bath. While bathing, they entered deeper waters and started drowning. By the time people nearby noticed them, all three had disappeared underwater.

NDRF Rescue Operation In Morena Kunwari River Accident

The Kailaras river accident triggered panic in the village, following which the Kailaras police were informed. A police team reached the spot and started a search operation. An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team was also called to assist in the Kunwari River rescue operation.

After an intensive search, the rescue team recovered all three girls. However, they had already died by then. The three girls who drowned in Kunwari River were taken to Kailaras Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Two Sisters Among The Deceased

Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena identified the deceased as Prachi (12), Chanda (10) and Nishi (12), all daughters of Bharat Yadav. Prachi and Chanda were real sisters.

The two sisters who drowned in Morena had gone for Kartik Snan along with Nishi. The news of their deaths spread quickly, plunging Harlal village into mourning.

The Kailaras river accident has left three families devastated. Homes that had begun the day with preparations for the religious occasion are now filled with grief.