Madhya Pradesh Police: A major tragedy was averted in Madhya Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday, after a cop rescued a minor girl from deep Narmada waters. The girl entered the river to take the holy dip on Kartik Purnima, when water currents swept her far away. The incident took place in the Narmada River in Pipariya town of Narmadapuram district.

Inspector Aditya Sen, the in-charge of Pipariya police station, displayed courage and quick thinking by jumping into the deep water and safely pulling a girl out.

Narmada Ghat Incident: Girl Accidentally Slipped Into Deep Water

The incident took place when the girl, a resident of Pipariya, had gone to the Narmada Ghat with her family to take a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. While bathing, she accidentally slipped into deep water and began to drown.

Inspector Aditya Sen, who was present at the ghat on duty, immediately noticed the situation. Without wasting time, he jumped into the river and rescued the girl. His prompt action helped prevent a possible tragedy.

नर्मदा की लहरों से जिंदगी बचाकर लाए खाकी के जांबाज..नर्मदा में डूबती नाबालिग बालिका को बचाकर निरीक्षक आदित्य सेन ने पेश की साहस और मानवता की मिसाल।कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर परिजनों के साथ नर्मदा घाट पर स्नान करने पहुंची पिपरिया निवासी नाबालिग बालिका गहरे पानी में डूबने लगी। https://t.co/htTwQ6vWMI — Madhya Pradesh Police (@MPPoliceDeptt) November 26, 2026

Police Inspector Saves Girl During Kartik Purnima Bath

On Kartik Purnima, a large number of devotees visit river ghats across the country to offer prayers and take a holy dip. The Narmada ghats also witnessed a huge gathering of devotees on the auspicious occasion.

Amid the large crowds, the Narmada River rescue operation by Inspector Aditya Sen ensured that the incident did not turn into a tragedy.

The Pipariya police inspector's courageous act has been appreciated as an example of humanity, bravery and dedication to duty. His actions have also brought pride to the Madhya Pradesh Police Department.

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