Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sudarshan Chakra Corps pays homage to Indian soldiers in Bhopal

Bhopal: At a function organised at Sudarshan Chakra War memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, Lieutenant General Atulya Solankey, general officer commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, paid homage to Indian soldiers who died fighting for the country in Kargil War.

Only a limited number of military personnel and war veterans were present due to Covid, an official release stated. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 as a tribute to gallant soldiers of Indian defence forces who fought in Operation Vijay and made the nation proud.

This operation was launched by Indian army to evict Pakistani soldiers and militants from dominating heights of 16,000 feet in Kargil - Drass - Batalik sector of Jammu & Kashmir in 1999. “Sheer determination and valour of Indian soldiers forced Pakistani army and militants to accept defeat after suffering heavy casualties”, the official release stated.

Lieutenant general Atulya Solankey asked all ranks to continue training hard and be prepared for any operational role if the need arises.