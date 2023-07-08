Justice Will Be Done With Sikh Community: Kamal Nath

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath, who has been under scanner over his alleged involvement in 1984 anti Sikh riots, held a meeting with Sikh community members here on Friday.

During the interaction the PCC chief assured the members ‘Justice will be done with the Sikh community when the Congress forms the government in state’.

Assembly elections are going to be after four months and to retain the power the BJP government will adopt every trick and mislead you all, the senior Congress leader said.

MP Congress Qaumi Ekta cell president Sachpreet Singh alias Sach Saluja raised various demands including resuming the visit to the Sikh religious sites and including these places in pilgrimage. BJP and other political leaders always corner Nath on the anti Sikh Riots issue.

Last year in Indore, the presence of Congress leader Kamal Nath at a Sikh function has led to a controversy with Ragi Manpreet Singh Kanpuri lashing out at the organisers for inviting him to the event.

A group of people from the community, led by a local BJP leader, had ‘purified’ the venue with holy water after Nath left.