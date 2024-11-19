 'Jo Ram Ka Nahin, Woh Kisi Kam Ka Nahin,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
CM canvasses on the last day of electioneering in Maharashtra.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed public rallies in five assembly constituencies in Mumbai on the last day of electioneering in Maharashtra. Yadav said, “Jo prabhu Ram ka nahin woh kisi kam ka nahin (Those who are not faithful to Lord Ram are of no use).” “When we chant Jai Shri Ram in full-throated ease, the Congress gets scared,” he said.

In this election, on one side, there are people who sing in praise of Ram, and on the other side, there are people who are scared of his name, and the choice is with voters, Yadav said. The Congress leaders have yet to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said. The people of this country have not forgotten Mumbai attack, and when terrorists were shooting in hotel, Pakistan was celebrating Diwali, Yadav said.

Nevertheless, the then government was sitting idle, Yadav said. He challenged Pakistan to conduct a Mumbai-like operation again. If Pakistan dares to do such things, India will enter the country and kill terrorists, he said. “For us, the nation comes first, but for them, family comes first,” said Yadav.

In the Congress, only the members of a family get higher positions, Yadav said, adding that when the government transfers money to the accounts of Ladli Behnas, the Congress gets angry. By means of Ladli Behna Yojna, the BJP honours women power or Matri Shakti, Yadav said.

