 'Jharna'-Like Water Gushes Out Of AC Duct In Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express; Video Viral
The problem began shortly after the train departed from Jabalpur and continued despite various attempts to manage it.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers on the Jabalpur Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express were taken aback when water began gushing from the roof of the train on Tuesday. The incident was recorded in a video by the passengers inside, which is widely circulating on social media.

Watch the video below :-

article-image

According to information, water was pouring from the M-3 AC coach, creating a 'jharna' effect inside the train, as mentioned by the passengers. The problem began shortly after the train departed from Jabalpur and continued despite various attempts to manage it.

As water poured from the AC duct , passengers struggled to stay dry, with some moving away and others using blankets to shield themselves. Train staff tried various solutions, including applying tape and placing buckets, but were unable to control the situatio. The issue remained unresolved even after the train reached Damoh and Sagar, where railway officials conducted inspections.

article-image

A video of the incident, showing the dramatic water flow, quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism from users and political figures alike. The railways have responded by initiating repairs on the affected coach once the train reached Delhi.

According to Harshit Srivastava, CPRO of Western Central Railway, the coach will not be used until it is fully repaired.

He commented on the issue, saying, “The train was attended to at every station from Sagar onwards. It was finally removed from service at Hazrat Nizamuddin. The coach will not be put back into use until the problem is fully resolved.”

