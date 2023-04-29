 JEE mains results declared: Hard work, perseverance helped them to crack exams
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023, Session 2 on Saturday. Free Press talked to toppers. Excerpts :

Want to study Artificial Intelligence

I focused on NCERT books, solved question papers of almost 15 years, took mock tests for preparations. I have taken 5-6 tests of All India level. I want to study Artificial Intelligence. I devoted five hours to self-study. I play badminton, carom, chess, cards and cricket with my family members to burn stress. I kept away from social media except WhatsApp. My mother RituVarshney is a Company Secretary and father Atul Varshney is a doctor. My success mantra is hard work.

- Ojas Varshney, AIR 84

Watch IPL matches to burn stress

I devoted 6 hours daily to studies and took mock tests. I solved question papers from previous years. I gave equal time to physics, chemistry and maths. I dealt with stress by watching IPL match. My success mantra is practice. I kept away from social media. I wish to study computer science. My father is an area manager in a pharma company and my mother is a government school teacher.

- Soham Sahasrabuddhe, AIR 436

Solved question papers of 20-30 yrs

I am preparing for IIT JEE Advanced by solving question papers of 20-30 years. I study for around 5-6 hours every day. It is self-study. My success mantra is study of NCERT books. My parents Kriti and Neelesh Kumar Verma are in government job. Cycling and gymming was how I burnt stress. I want to join one of the top five IITs and study computer science.

- Vinayak Verma, AIR 928

Studied in coaching class alone for 5 hrs

I prepared from NCERT books. I used to study alone for 4 to 5 hours at coaching centre as there was no study environment at home. My father, a counsellor, encouraged me to choose engineering. I am giving a mock test for advance preparation and now I am ready to devote 10 to 12 hours of time. I want to do BTech in computer science from IIT Bombay. Cycling is my hobby. I use WhatsApp only. I prefer offline study rather than online.

- Aryaman Rathore, AIR 571

